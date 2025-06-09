Susau Investments thrives through Fiji Day celebrations

Source: Fiji Government

The Fiji Day celebration is more than just a celebration for Tongan-born entrepreneur Lia Susau as it is also a time where her small business receives a major boost.

Susau has resided in Fiji for the past 12 years and runs Susau Investment, a micro-business selling traditional Tongan items such as kiekie, kafa (magimagi), and ngatu (tapa).

She said she started selling her products from home and then took her business online for more reach.

Susau said events like Fiji Day are helping her grow her business even further.

“Now I’m taking advantage of opportunities at events like Fiji Day, where I can set up a stall, sell more, get more customers, and make more profit.”

Lia said she sources her raw materials directly from Tonga, supplied by her mother and sister, and then finishes the products locally in Fiji.

Her products are popular not only with the Tongan community but also with Fijians from Lau, who she says are among her most loyal customers. Since setting up her booth, Lia has already seen strong interest from visitors and civil servants.

She is encouraging people to support small vendors.

The Fiji Day celebration is expected to draw large crowds, creating valuable opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises like Susau Investment to expand their customer base and increase income.

