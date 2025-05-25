Support grows for faith-led reforms

Religious organisations are critical in addressing Fiji’s growing social issues, says Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

While speaking at the Arya Pratinidhi Convention today, he said the country was facing major challenges including drug abuse, healthcare weaknesses and a drop in religious teachers in schools.

He stressed that faith-based institutions play a role in education, social stability and economic development.

“I have already made a commitment that the government will provide additional funding to the University of Fiji for the establishment of the Centre for Hindi Studies, and we will do that in the upcoming budget. We recognize that education is very important. We have not only increased the budget.”

Professor Prasad states that the government will support these institutions. This includes new funding for a Centre for Hindi Studies at the University of Fiji in the upcoming budget.

He said education remains a key priority, and the government is ready to work with faith groups, NGOs, and the private sector to deliver real change.

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha President Arun Padarath said the Sabha would continue to promote truth, justice and unity to help communities heal.

“It is necessary to bring these values into our lives. This legacy of social reform, Vedic education, and unity urges us to evaluate the past, understand the present, and shape the future.”

He said the values of social reform and Vedic education must be embraced to guide Fiji forward.

