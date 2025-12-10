Supermarket chain's 17th branch valued at $10M

A $10 million investment has been injected into the Nausori economy with the official opening of Shop N Save Supermarket’s 17th branch, drawing hundreds of shoppers on its first day of operations.

The new supermarket, located directly opposite the Nausori Market, marks a significant expansion for the retail chain and is expected to enhance shopping options for residents across the area.

The investment covers the construction of the building, fixtures and fittings, as well as inventory, and has created 50 new jobs for the local community.

Executive Director Nisheel Kisun said the opening reflects Shop N Save’s confidence in Nausori’s economic potential and growing population.

“It’s such an overwhelming response from the crowd, we’ve invested approximately $10M in this building, fixtures, fittings and inventory and employed 50 new staffs for this store so it’s wonderful to be bringing that impact to the Nausori town economy.”

Kisun explained that opening the supermarket just ahead of the Christmas season was a deliberate strategy, allowing customers to benefit from competitive pricing during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

“Customers can expect a modern and spacious shopping environment, a wide range of products, and special Christmas deals across essential items such as fruitcakes, rice, flour, juices, and other household staples.”

Kisun added the strong turnout on opening day demonstrates public confidence in the Shop N Save brand.

“It shows the trust that the people of Nausori have in us, and we’re committed to delivering value through quality products and competitive pricing.”

Now open to the public, Kisun confirmed that Shop N Save has several projects planned for 2026 and beyond as the company continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its presence across Fiji.

