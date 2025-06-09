State seeks a custodial sentence for former PM

Voreqe Bainimarama

The State prosecution in the matter of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama requested the High Court to consider a custodial sentence for sentencing next Wednesday.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Laisani Tabuakuro informed the court that she doesn’t concur with the defense’s reasoning for a suspended sentence and unsupervised community service for the former Prime Minister.

Tabukuro added that whether a person is elected or appointed to public office, they fall under the public officials.

Article continues after advertisement

She called for the sentence to be one of deterrence for all public office holders and requested a custodial sentence for the former PM.

The deputy DPP stated that the culpability in this matter is very high, as when Bainimarama was elected as PM, he should have discharged his duties accordingly.

Bainimarama is the person to be charged and convicted under section 355 of the Crimes Act for making an unwarranted demand with a menace.

Tabuakuro states that there was harm done not only to the victim but to the very fabric of society and democracy.

She states that the general public expects all public office holders to uphold democratic values when they discharge their duties, and therefore, the state claims a breach of trust continues to be an aggravating factor.

The Deputy DPP says that this should be a reminder to all future office-holders of the Prime Minister that they can be charged and punished if they make such demands.

She adds that the higher the public office, the higher the sentence should be; therefore, a custodial sentence is warranted for Bainimarama.

The state counsel also stated that the same arrangements could be made or considered regarding Bainimarama’s medical equipment, according to his first conviction.

The defense counsels countered by saying that the state cannot outright seek a custodial sentence, as that should be left to the decision of the court.

Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe will deliver his sentencing next Wednesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.