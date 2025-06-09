State firms put on notice

The government is demanding stronger results from state-owned enterprise executives and linking their pay to performance.

Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Sakiusa Tubuna said executives must earn their pay through delivery and results.

Profitability, he said was now a key benchmark and all public institutions will be judged by the end of this government’s term.

Article continues after advertisement

“You want to ensure that if you govern a state entity, make sure that it is profitable. At the end of our term, we want to see and evaluate what is the effectiveness of these institutions, because the public, they require a return.”

Land Transport Authority Chair Inosi Kuridrani states poor communication between boards and government is slowing progress.

He wants boards to have more room to make quick decisions, especially for small policy changes that improve services.

The Higher Salaries Commission adds that the answer lies in stronger, more empowered boards and clear accountability with performance-based pay becoming the new standard.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.