Significant progress made on Vunato landfill relocation

Appropriate land has been identified for the relocation of the Vunato dumpsite, says Lautoka City Council CEO Mohammad Khan.

Khan says they have made substantial strides in the relocation process over the past year since making the announcement.

He says their partners have identified the land, and also obtained the blessings of the government to proceed with the project.

According to Khan, the relocation will ensure the dumpsite is in a centralized place to cater for the entire Western Division.



[Vunato Landfill]

“It could be the end of this year or next year. It’s not in my control because it’s a partner that we’re talking to who will be operating it similar to Naboro Landfill. Yeah, when we relocate, there will be a phasing out. The way the discussions are going, maybe some portion of Vunato we will retain as a transfer station, so we might still bring some and separate for recycling and then take it back to the landfill.”

Khan says they have been told the new landfill could be somewhere between Nadi and Lautoka.

He adds that the Vunato dumpsite, which is situated near the coastline, has long been a cause for concern due to its proximity to sensitive ecosystems and potential contamination of surrounding water sources.

The current site is around 50 acres.