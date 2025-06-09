Seruiratu slams budget as unsustainable and politically driven

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu. [Photo Credit: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has criticised the 2025–2026 National Budget, calling it unsustainable and lacking long-term vision.

In Parliament, Seruiratu warned that the high debt-to-GDP ratio could crowd out private investment by driving up interest rates and limiting capital for business growth.

He also raised concerns about the budget’s operating-to-capital expenditure ratio, saying it reflects a focus on short-term needs over long-term development.

He argued that the low capital investment means critical infrastructure is being neglected, which will hurt future economic growth and standards of living.

Seruiratu also highlighted the government’s growing dependence on third-party support, which he said is unsustainable as donor funding continues to decline post-COVID.

He accused the government of abandoning sound financial management by allowing expenditure to drive revenue targets instead of the other way around, suggesting this shift is politically motivated.

Seruiratu further noted that nine key economic sectors, including construction and manufacturing, have yet to recover from the pandemic. He blamed the lack of targeted recovery plans and rising concession rates for worsening the situation.

While tourism is showing strong growth, he said other sectors remain in recession, contributing to an uneven recovery and a widening budget deficit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad is expected to deliver his response once all Members of Parliament give their comments.

