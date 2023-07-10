Seruiratu defends national health status

Shadow Minister for Finance and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Shadow Minister for Finance and Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the true status of health in Fiji can be seen by looking at the health indicators.

Seruiratu says the ultimate indicator of how well we are doing in terms of obstetrics and gynecology is to be seen in trends in neonatal mortality, or the percentage of mothers who die in childbirth, generally through investments in infrastructure and equipment and improvements in staffing.

He says the indicators continue to improve year after year.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu has welcomed Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad’s assurance that health will be given the highest priority in this budget.

He adds that the Opposition hopes to note the continued increase in the number of positions made available for the health sector, including positions for nurses, interim nurses, nursing assistants, nursing aides, midwives, medical laboratory scientists, and additional support staff.

“I know that one of the discussions is particularly about the exodus of our nurses to other places. This is normal. We live in a benefit-oriented society. People are going for better wages elsewhere, but we just need to continue investing in our people, which is why we see an increase in the amount of remittances that is coming into the country.”

Seruiratu has reminded the government that there is a need to look into the salaries and conditions of all other categories of staff employed in the health sector.

The Shadow Finance Minister has also welcomed the increased subsidy for kidney dialysis from $150 to $180 per session.