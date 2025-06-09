Seruiratu calls for stronger support for public workers

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called for greater investment in the development of Fiji’s civil servants.

He emphasized their crucial role in national progress, from disaster response to public administration.

He also reiterated the need for continuous training, modernized systems and stronger institutional support to help them perform their duties efficiently.

Seruiratu also acknowledged the integrity and professionalism of civil servants, stressing that their efforts should not only be recognized but actively supported to ensure their continued success in serving the nation.

In line with this, the 2025-2026 National Budget announcement includes a three percent pay increment for civil servants.

The civil service, which is one of the largest workforces in the country, is vital to maintaining the daily functions of government.

Today is the commemoration of Civil Service Day and it will be held at the Albert Park in Suva.

The event acknowledges the significant contributions of public servants across the country.

