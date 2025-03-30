Sahib embraces Eid as a celebration of community

Aneesha Aalia Sahib (left), Mohammed Zahir (right)

Eid has transformed from a simple religious observance to a grand celebration of community, culture and unity.

As the moon sighting tonight will determine whether Eid is celebrated tomorrow or Tuesday, 26-year-old Aneesha Aalia Sahib shares her thoughts on the occasion.

For her, Eid is not just about religious duty but also a time to come together with family, friends, and the wider community, regardless of religious differences, including those with less fortune.

“It’s like for the whole month of Ramadan, we give out zakat to the poor and needy people, so that at the end of the day, they celebrate Eid with us as a whole.”

Sahib also highlights how children are now actively involved in preparations, ensuring the tradition lives on.

“And most of the children, they are so creative, they don’t buy, but they make it, using the cardboards and using the vanguard sheet or anything they get, they make it at home, and it’s like happiness in them, and just like, okay, I have made this and my mom has put it up.”

Mohammed Zahir from Nausori also states that beyond the prayers and celebrations, Eid serves as a reminder of unity and generosity.

Eid’s significance continues to grow as it brings people together across communities.

Whether tomorrow or Tuesday, this day will celebrate the core values of unity, kindness, and reflection on what truly matters.

