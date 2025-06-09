Rural communities to benefit from energy funding

[Source: sas.com.fj]

The Ministry of Public Works says it fully supports the 2025–2026 national budget, highlighting its strong focus on infrastructure and rural energy development.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says $800 million has been allocated to support various infrastructure projects, with $8.8 million set aside for solar home systems and maintenance in rural areas.

He says this is a major step forward in addressing long-standing energy challenges faced by remote communities.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

“In addition to this, another important development as mentioned in the announcement is the Infrastructure Resource Owners Development Fund.”

Tuisawau says the new fund will ensure that landowners whose land is used for infrastructure projects receive a fair share of the benefits.

He says the fund will help meet legal obligations such as compensation for water catchments, forest use, and road development, while also improving access to energy.

The Ministry will manage the fund alongside other key agencies, including the Ministries of Tourism, Lands, and Rural Development.

