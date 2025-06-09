Root crops and vegetables in high demand at Nausori Market

The Nausori Market has experienced a surge in last-minute shopping, with increased purchases of root crops and vegetables by the public.

Vendor Elenoa Tawake, who has been selling at the market for six years, says although this is common for the season, it is a good opportunity to make a profit.

Tawake sells vegetables, root crops, and fruits sourced fresh from her family farm in Naitasiri.

Article continues after advertisement

The Lau lass says she has recently sold about 400 bundles of Dalo, with affordable prices ranging from $20 to $40.

She adds that when produce from the farm is limited, they purchase from middlemen and resell to maintain consistency.

“Whether we harvest straight from the farm or buy from middlemen to sell, it still brings profit to our business.”

Meanwhile, Epeli Baleisavou from Kuku, Bau, Tailevu, says vegetables have been the most purchased items at his stall this week.

He further adds that pineapples are the most popular item every Christmas season, which is why he purchases them from middlemen as the season approaches.

He adds that he saves the one- and two-dollar coins he earns in a 15-litre Aqua Safe water bottle for saving purposes and future plans.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.