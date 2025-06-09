News

River ruined, locals want answers

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 15, 2025 8:20 am

Iliesa Tupou

Landowners in Vuyakana, Labasa, are calling on the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources to urgently investigate illegal gravel extraction by a local company operating in their river.

Mataqali representative Iliesa Tupou told FBC News that women in the village are struggling to harvest freshwater mussels due to the muddy and disturbed waters caused by upstream extraction activities.

He says companies must be properly informed about following legal procedures, as the activity not only harms the environment but also threatens the village’s main food source and livelihood.

“All we want is for proper consultation and the channel to be followed. What happened here is not acceptable. We depend on this river for our survival, and for someone to come and illegally extract gravel without our concerns is concerning, and we urge the authority to look into it.”

Tupou adds that sections of the riverbank have been destroyed, affecting what was once a popular picnic and swimming area for the community.

In a separate case, illegal rock extraction along the Malau foreshore has been halted and is now awaiting a waiver approval from the Tui Labasa.

“We have talked with the company who wants the rocks for the sewage system. As you all know, this area is all rocky; there is not much land for planting, so having them take the rocks was our source of income because where else would we get the money from? Plus it’s from within our fisheries and not from Mali or another place.”

Meanwhile, FBC News has sent formal questions to the Ministry of Lands on both matters and is currently awaiting a response.

