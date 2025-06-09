Rewa Butter prices to decrease from tomorrow

Fijian families will get some relief at the supermarket this week, as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced lower prices for Rewa Butter which comes into effect from tomorrow.

FCCC says the price drop follows an eight percent decrease in the cost of imported raw butter.

Under the new prices, the 125-gram pack will sell for $3.58, down from $3.91. The 250-gram pack drops to $7.12 from $7.77, while the 500-gram pack will now cost $14.28, down from $15.58.

The Commission says butter prices around the world have fallen after a period of high costs, especially in major dairy-producing countries like New Zealand and Europe.

FCCC says local prices are closely linked to import costs, freight charges, and exchange rates, and reviews are done to ensure consumers benefit when costs fall.

It adds that it will continue monitoring prices to make sure retailers follow the new rates.

