Review of issuance of PSV license possible: Ro Filipe

A review could soon be on its way with regard to the issuance of Public Service Vehicle licenses.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau made this known outside parliament this morning as yet another two students are admitted to hospital following a bus accident in Lautoka earlier yesterday.

The Minister says he has instructed the Board of Land Transport Authority and its Chief Executive to look into the compliance and operations of buses.

Ro Filipe stresses that safety is paramount, and while investigations are continuing into recent bus accidents, measures will be taken, including a review of PSV license issuance.

“We might be reviewing the issuances of PSV licenses in terms of the standards and the experiences required to have that license. I think that is one of the issues that is a concern.”

Ro Filipe says the LTA has also been asked to look into fitness when it comes to public transportation.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is requesting public transport providers to ensure they perform their job diligently.

Radrodro hopes the Ministry of Transport looks into this issue.