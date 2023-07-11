Restoration of water supply in Labasa progressing

Residents in Labasa can expect full restoration of water supply no later than Friday.

The Water Authority says the ongoing disruption is due to a series of leakages on the 375-mm Navau Raw Water Pipeline.

It however, says repair work has now been completed.

WAF Manager Service Delivery, North, Samuela Rokovaleusa, confirmed that the raw water supply was restored to the treatment plant at Benau.

However, a few elevated areas of Siberia, including Vunivau, Rara, Navakasigani, Yaudigi, Kulukulu, Solove, Bocalevu, Basoga, Soasoa, Vunika, and Batinikama, may still face no water supply due to the usage by those in the lower areas.

Rokovaleusa says all elevated areas will be supplied with water via tankers today.