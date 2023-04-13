Residents to benefit from improved waiting shelter

About 3000 residents now have access to an improved waiting shelter at the Coqeloa Health Center in Labasa, after the Bank of the South Pacific Financial Group Limited upgraded the deteriorated facility.

Country Head, Haroon Ali says the waiting shelter had been destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020 and was identified as an area of improvement by the staff members of their Labasa Branch.

Ali says this is part of their community projects and collective efforts to help improve the standard of health facilities and services in the country.

“It assists the community and people to come and wait in a sheltered place before you get attended to by the doctors. We understand the critical need of rural communities, not only in terms of the health services but also providing the banking services.”

Ali says they have also provided similar assistance to two health centres in Viti Levu.

Divisional Medical Officer Northern, Doctor Tiko Saumalua says it is a challenge to maintain the vast number of health facilities around the country, and this is in line with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services operational plan.

Dr Saumalua says one of their key focus areas is improving its efficiency and effectiveness.

Since 2009, the Bank of the South Pacific Financial Group Limited has invested over $10 million in their community projects, in the areas of health, education, sports and environment.