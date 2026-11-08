Philippines eyes embassy in Suva

Ratu Isoa Tikoca presents his credentials, officially assuming his diplomatic role as Fiji’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Philippines.[PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

Fiji and the Philippines are moving to establish a formal framework for regular foreign policy consultations.

The agreement is expected to be signed next month, and the first discussions are scheduled for early 2027.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka told Parliament that the proposed Memorandum of Understanding has received Cabinet approval and is now undergoing legal review in Manila.

The agreement will require the two countries to hold consultations every two years through their respective foreign ministries.

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Ditoka states the discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, identifying areas for cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international issues.

Fiji is expected to host the first round of consultations in the first quarter of 2027.

This follows interest from the Philippine Government in visiting Fiji and formally opening its resident embassy in Suva.

An inter-agency arrangement will also be established to identify priority areas and prepare the agenda for the inaugural discussions.