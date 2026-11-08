Climate funding tops Fiji-UK talks

The UK also discussed skills development for former British Army personnel. [PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

Fiji is pushing for stronger access to climate finance for Pacific communities as it seeks to deepen its partnership with the United Kingdom.

It focuses on climate action, ocean protection and regional development.

The issue was raised during a meeting between Acting British High Commissioner Stephen Lysaght and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Ambassador Solo Mara, earlier this week.

Both sides discussed the need to ensure climate financing reaches communities facing the effects of climate change, while recognising the ocean’s central role in the livelihoods and economic security of Pacific nations.

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The talks also turned to the 65-year history of Fijians serving in the British Army, with both countries considering ways to formally recognise their contributions to the British Armed Forces.

Beyond climate cooperation, the discussions covered support for regional institutions, professional development for Fijian diplomats and senior leadership training.

The United Kingdom also discussed skills development for former British Army personnel as they transition into civilian employment.

Both countries are now looking at 2030 as a milestone year to recognise the evolution of their modern partnership.