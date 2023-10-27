Renovation begins on GCC complex

Pita Tagicakirewa

Re-construction has begun on the Great Council of Chiefs complex in Nasese.

This was confirmed by Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs Pita Tagicakirewa, who adds the reconstruction works are valued at $4.5 million.

Tagicakirewa says the Ministry hopes to complete the reconstruction by November 2024.

“We’ve started with the (GCC) Members Lounge renovation, after the Members Lounge is renovated, then we will move to the GCC complex, which got burned last year.”

In February this year, iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu said the iTaukei Trust Fund managed to recover $6 million in insurance pay-out, which will be spent on the reconstruction of the GCC complex.