RB Patel raises $21m through bond

The South Pacific Stock Exchange has welcomed the successful close of the RB Patel Group Limited Wholesale Corporate Bond offer, raising over $21 million.

Demand was strong across all three tranches of the offer three, five, and seven-year tenors reflecting growing investor interest in structured fixed-income instruments. A total of 25 eligible investors, including institutional and individual participants, took part.

The SPX says the transaction is expected to encourage more companies to explore market-based capital raising, with corporate bonds playing an increasing role in Fiji’s business growth.

The RB Patel Group bonds will be listed on the SPX over-the-counter market, as the exchange continues working with issuers and advisors to develop Fiji’s corporate bond market alongside equity initiatives.

