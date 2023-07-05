Rain impacts cane and sugar output

[File Photo]

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive, Bhan Pratap Singh says unfavourable weather has severely impacted this seasons’ cane supply and sugar output.

However, Singh says the FSC is making good progress, showcasing its resilience despite the challenges associated with cane supply and cane quality.

Singh also says that during the start of the crushing season, the Lautoka Mill experienced equipment failures in addition to weather-related difficulties.

He adds that Labasa Mill’s operations have been comparatively better this season.

According to Singh the startup at the Rarawai Mill was delayed due to bad weather, but there have been minimum operational issues experienced since.

Despite these setbacks, as of Monday, the three mills have crushed a total of 198, 949 tonnes of cane, producing a total of 12,955 tonnes of sugar.

Singh says while they have faced challenges with equipment breakdowns in certain areas, their dedicated teams have worked tirelessly to minimise the impact on overall operations.

Furthermore, he is urging growers to refrain from burning cane.

He stresses the FSC recognises the importance of maintaining high-quality standards to produce premium sugar products as demanded by the markets.