France too strong for Flying Fijians in Lyon

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Flying Fijians suffered a disappointing 54-17 defeat to France in their Nations Championship Test in Lyon after the hosts dominated large periods of the contest.

France took control early through a try to Jean-Baptiste Gros before a penalty try extended the lead to 12-0. Fiji got on the scoreboard through the boot of Simione Kuruvoli, but further tries to Sipili Falatea and Aaron Grandidier Nkanang saw the French take a commanding 26-3 halftime lead.

The visitors showed improved resistance after the break and held France scoreless for nearly 20 minutes, but the home side eventually pulled away with tries to Kalvin Gourgues and Théo Attissogbe.

Fiji responded through Vinaya Habosi, who crossed for the side’s opening try of the match, with Ben Volavola adding the conversion to reduce the deficit to 40-10.

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The Flying Fijians continued to fight and were rewarded again late in the contest when winger Selestino Ravutaumada scored, with Volavola converting to make it 47-17.

However, France had the final say as star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont crossed in the closing stages to seal an eight-try performance and a comprehensive 54-17 victory.

The result leaves Fiji searching for answers ahead of its remaining Nations Championship fixtures against Ireland and Italy.