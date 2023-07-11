Radrodro rejects Kuruleca’s appointment

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro [left] and Selina Kuruleca

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro has rejected the Public Service Commission’s decision to appoint Selina Kuruleca as his Permanent Secretary.

The Commission had appointed Kuruleca as the PS in May.

Today Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka held a meeting with Kuruleca in relation to the matter.

Rabuka told FBC News that the meeting was fruitful.

“She will not go to Education. She will probably come to one of the Ministries that doesn’t have a Permanent Secretary at the moment. And I have the Environment under the Prime Minister portfolio that she can go to.”

Rabuka adds that the government will announce Kuruleca’s new post soon.

Kuruleca confirmed to FBC News that she has a valid contract and an appointment letter but will await the commission’s advice before she can comment further.