Rabuka meets Lautoka police officers affected by fire

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the police officers of Lautoka, whose bachelor quarters was destroyed by a fire yesterday.

During the meeting, he conveyed his deepest sympathies to the officers who were in the building when the fire broke out and assured them of the government’s support in overcoming this challenging situation.

Rabuka emphasized the importance of not being discouraged by the incident but rather learning from it and being prepared for unforeseen circumstances.

He encouraged the officers to seek trauma therapy and share their experiences, as it is vital to process and heal from such traumatic events.

The Prime Minister urged the officers to be aware and conscious of fire threats, ensuring that proper safety measures and protocols are implemented in their living quarters and workplaces.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Rabuka acknowledged and commended those who raised the alarm to alert the occupants of the building.

Furthermore, he encouraged the officers to put the incident behind them and shift their focus towards what they have control over – their dedication to serving and protecting the community.

The Prime Minister assured them that the government stands ready to provide any necessary support and assistance during the recovery and rebuilding process.