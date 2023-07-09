Rabuka applauds disaster response training

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Fiji National Emergency Response Team (NERT) marks a significant milestone in the nation’s disaster management capabilities.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony last night of 35 civil servants representing 19 ministries in the week-long training in Lautoka, Rabuka says the initiative recognizes the need for a common standard and procedure for deploying emergency teams.

He acknowledged the National Disaster Management Office for establishing the program in three months, incorporating valuable lessons learned from past disasters.

Rabuka expressed gratitude for the support by neighbouring countries during post-disaster recovery periods and commended Fiji’s efforts in reciprocating humanitarian assistance.



According to the Prime Minister, Cabinet’s decision to increase the manpower of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineering unit regiment ensures sufficient resources to address the frequency and severity of natural disasters in the country.



The primary objective of the NERT mechanism is to ensure prompt and coordinated responses from government agencies and humanitarian stakeholders during emergencies.



Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says as the country approaches the commencement of the cyclone season in three months’ time, the knowledge that a skilled team of first responders has been trained instils confidence in the government’s ability to effectively address any disaster.