Public holiday pay clarified

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh. [Photo: FILE]

Employers operating during the Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day public holidays must ensure that workers receive their correct public holiday pay entitlements, in full compliance with the law.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says that under Section 67(1) of the Employment Relations Act 2007, workers who do not work on a public holiday are entitled to be paid at their normal single rate for the number of hours they would have normally worked had the day not been a public holiday.

He says if a worker is required to work on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, or New Year’s Day, they are entitled to be paid at double their normal rate, as provided for under Section 67(2) of the Act.

The Minister further clarifies that workers who do not work on a public holiday but have worked their normal working day immediately before and after the holiday are entitled to receive a single public holiday pay.

“In circumstances where a worker is unable to work on the normal working day before or after a public holiday, a valid reason or a medical certificate must be provided in order for the worker to qualify for public holiday pay.”

Singh stresses that a clear understanding of public holiday pay provisions by both employers and workers is essential to promoting fair treatment, preventing disputes, and maintaining harmonious workplace relations.

He is urging employers to uphold their legal obligations and workers to be aware of their rights under the Employment Relations Act.

