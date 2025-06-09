Public advised to take precaution due to adverse weather

[ Source: FRA/ Facebook ]

Members of the public residing in low lying areas have been advised to exercise extreme caution as heavy rainfall has trigged flash flooding in several areas.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office advises the public to refrain from attempting to walk, swim or drive through flooded waters as it can unpredictable and dangerous.

The general public are also urged to avoid travelling in flood affected areas and as it can hinder emergency response efforts.

With continuous rain recorded and saturated soil conditions in the past few days, the possibilities of landslides are highly likely.

Motorists and commuters are also warned to priorities safety when travelling as there maybe surface flooding following due to poor drainage and roads could have reduced visibility.

National Disaster Management Office strongly advises the public to heed warnings and be prepared and take the necessary precautions to assist vulnerable community members as well.

The NDMO and the Fiji Met Office will continue to monitor and issue advisories accordingly.

