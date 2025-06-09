PS encourages women to step up

Permanent Secretary for Women, Eseta Nadakuitavuki at the opening of the Balance of Power training [Photo: GOVERNMENT]

Fiji cannot progress if half of its population is missing from the rooms where decisions are made.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Women, Eseta Nadakuitavuki, while officially opening the Balance of Power – Promoting Empowerment and Resilience through Leadership (PEARL) Training 2025.

Nadakuitavuki says this training is not just a training programme, but a critical leadership pipeline as Fiji prepares for the 2026 Municipal and National Elections, where women remain underrepresented in decision-making spaces.

She stresses that empowering women leaders is essential to good governance, inclusive development and national resilience, noting Fiji’s obligations under CEDAW to accelerate women’s participation and address barriers such as online and political violence.

Nadakuitavuki encouraged aspiring women leaders to step forward with confidence, reminding them that leadership is about purpose and service.

“You belong in these spaces. Your voice matters. And your nation needs your leadership.”

The Ministry also acknowledged the role of male allies and celebrated women from the PEARL pipeline now serving as community leaders, district advisory councillors and policy advocates.

