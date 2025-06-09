Porous borders fuel crime surge

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu [2nd from right] at the security meeting [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s police face big problems because the borders are easy to cross, says Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He says police do not have enough resources to stop crimes that happen across borders.

At a security meeting, Tudravu said it was hard to watch over the large ocean areas with limited staff and tools.

He says stronger border teams and working together better are needed to fix these problems.

“How can we how can we ourselves learn from what other countries are doing well? I’m thankful for the Pacific Regional Security Forum facilitators for coming in. And the stakeholders here are those who are truly involved in the security mechanism in the Pacific.”



Tudravu says the Transnational Crime Unit has built good relationships with other Pacific police to help fight crime.

Chair of the Fiji HIV National Outbreak Response Taskforce Dr Jason Mitchell also warned that crime is increasing.

“In fact, Commissioner Tudravu actually approached me and said, you know, we should sit together to talk about some of the things we were discussing on the panel. And I think there’s a great opportunity for us this week.”

Tudravu thinks the meeting will help improve security in the region.

