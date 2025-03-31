Police review five-year quarters policy

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

The Police Force is currently reviewing its policy regarding officers residing in police quarters as part of a five-year limit, following numerous complaints.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed that several officers have exceeded the five-year residence limit.

He emphasized the importance of addressing this issue, stating that officers who have been living in the quarters for an extended period should consider purchasing homes, especially young families within the force.

“We are reviewing that, we are trying to make some changes for those that are staying in the quarters.”

However, Tudravu acknowledged that some officers remain in the quarters due to specialized positions that require close proximity to operational resources.

This, he states arrangement ensures they are readily available for critical duties.

The review aims to balance the needs of officers while addressing concerns regarding long-term residence in police quarters.

