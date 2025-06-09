Police Act review underway

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A comprehensive review of the Police Act 1965 is underway which aims to modernize Fiji’s policing laws to reflect current realities.

The Ministry of Policing, in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force and the Office of the Solicitor-General, has begun a review to clearly define police powers and align enforcement with human rights and constitutional standards.

It also focuses on upgrading policing practices in line with advancements in technology, establishing a national framework for community policing, and strengthening legal protections for whistleblowers.

The process began in May with high-level consultations involving the Minister for Policing, the Commissioner of Police, the Acting Deputy Commissioner of FICAC at the time, and a team from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Consultations have since expanded to include key stakeholders such as the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, the Fiji Council of Social Services, the Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, and femLINK Pacific.

A legal consultant has been engaged to support the review, which is being led by a cross-agency team.

An online public submission portal will be launched later this week, inviting all Fijians to share their views on proposed reforms.

A Consultation Paper and a draft Police Bill are expected to be released in early August. Public consultations will follow nationwide, with venues and times to be advertised in the national newspapers.

The Ministry is encouraging the public to participate in this process to help shape a policing framework that is modern, professional, and responsive to the needs of all communities.

