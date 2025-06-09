PM’s Canberra mission gains traction

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Fiji and Australia are ramping up security cooperation to confront rising regional threats following a high-level meeting in Canberra between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke.

Talks focused on tightening joint efforts to combat transnational crime, people and drug trafficking, cyber threats and boosting operational links between Fiji’s Police, Immigration and military with their Australian counterparts.

Rabuka endorsed Fiji’s full commitment to regional security, saying our partnership reflects a shared responsibility to safeguard the Blue Pacific Continent.

Minister Burke acknowledged Fiji’s leadership, adding Australia stands ready to strengthen collaboration to counter emerging threats.

He said the visit would deepen our partnership, grounded in trust and mutual respect.

The meeting also discussed future cooperation in areas such as digital border systems, regional policing networks, and joint military and policing training programs.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua and Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister Dr Lesi Korovavala also attended the talks.

Yesterday, Rabuka was formally welcomed to Canberra with a traditional “welcome to country” ceremony led by Ngunnawal Elder Violet Sheridan, acknowledging his presence on their ancestral land.

Rabuka said the ceremony was a reminder of the deep cultural connection to land shared across the Pacific

ACT Attorney-General Tara Cheyne welcomed Rabuka, describing his visit as a testament to the enduring strength of the Vuvale Partnership.

She said both countries continue to align on shared priorities, from security to climate resilience.

Rabuka is expected to visit key Australian institutions today as the Fiji-Australia bilateral program advances.

