PM tours Vanua Levu road project

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is currently touring a road project site in Vanua Levu with Fiji’s Ambassador to China, Robert Lee.

They visited a 15km road stretch from Nabouwalu to Nasolo, which is one of the Chinese-funded projects.

On-site, they were briefed on the progress and status of the roads by Fiji Roads General Manager North, Delana Rabalaka.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka is also exploring ways for China to localize employment once the project commences.

He stated that this would provide more opportunities for locals to utilize their skills and knowledge in rural development, a goal supported by both countries.

The Prime Minister is also expected to tour the Nabalebale road stretch later today and visit the Savusavu airport tomorrow.