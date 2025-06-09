PM rejects 'Rich but Poor' label for iTaukei people

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has delivered a powerful call for economic empowerment of the iTaukei people, rejecting the narrative that Indigenous Fijians are “resources-rich but poor.”

Responding to the national budget in Parliament yesterday, Rabuka said it is time the iTaukei people shed that label by embracing strategic economic thinking, sound investment, and unity of purpose.

“The iTaukei GDP per capita exceeds the national poverty threshold. We are not poor—we are underutilizing our wealth,”

Drawing on data from the iTaukei Land Trust Board, he revealed that the iTaukei receive over $1 billion annually from remittances, leases, royalties, and wages but yet, only 5% of that income goes toward savings and investment.

“This is not a crisis of poverty, it is a challenge of priority. To conquer poverty, we must be strategic in how we use our resources. Long-term prosperity must not be sacrificed for short-term gain.”

The Prime Minister called for urgent policy interventions to build financial literacy, create inclusive investment opportunities, and drive sustainable development for Indigenous Fijians.

He credited the Fiji Indigenous Business Council and TLTB for their continued efforts and said their work would help anchor Fiji’s broader vision of a peaceful and prosperous Pacific.

