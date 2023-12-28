PM rejects David Group’s proposal

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made it clear in a press conference today that David Group would not be allowed to give the Great Council of Chiefs any share of its earnings for the purpose of provincial development.

This announcement comes after David Group yesterday stated that it intended to allocate one percent of its net income to fund initiatives related to provincial development.

However, the Prime Minister issued a statement outlining the government’s stance on such financial allocations.

Article continues after advertisement

“That would not be allowed. They cannot direct their revenue or part of their revenue to a body such as the GCC. It can go to the government, and the government can determine where it should go, but it must go to the government.”

The Prime Minister emphasized how crucial it is to make sure that financial resources are allocated through the proper channels of government.

He adds that this is to promote accountability and efficient use of funds for the general welfare of the people.