PM leaves Malimali compensation to legal process

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has declined to comment on the proposed $2 million settlement involving former Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali, stating that the matter is now before the court.

Rabuka says that discussions surrounding Malimali’s termination and any potential compensation will be decided in court or between the legal parties involved.

When questioned by FBC News on allegations that Malimali was removed from office without due process, Rabuka says that it will have to be decided in court.

“Well, that will have to be presented to court. Otherwise, the argument will have to be presented to court and between the legal counsels in court. So, it is sub judice.”

Rabuka has also cast doubt on the possible reinstatement or compensation for the former Acting Deputy Commissioner Frances Puleiwai, following her comments after the inquiry into the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Rabuka says that Puleiwai’s statements and actions after the inquiry had raised concerns about her suitability to hold public office.

