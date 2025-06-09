PM declares war on poverty

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has declared poverty as Fiji’s greatest enemy, announcing a bold and urgent national mission to combat the deep-rooted issues holding the country back.

Delivering his response to the 2025–2026 National Budget in Parliament, Rabuka likened his address to a set of operational orders, rallying Parliament, civil servants, and citizens to unite in a battle against stagnation, poor work ethics, underemployment, and the underutilisation of national potential.

He stressed that poverty is not just an economic measure but a threat to livelihoods, dignity, and national sovereignty manifesting in low growth, lack of innovation, a struggling workforce, and widening inequality.

“It is the mission of the coalition government, led by me as your Prime Minister, to reduce poverty, lift our economic growth, inject industry, entrepreneurship, and innovation, boost workforce morale, and improve opportunities for all our citizens, particularly those segments of our society deserving evidence-based development-inspirative intervention.”

The Prime Minister said the government inherited a weakened economy marked by debt distress, broken institutions, and a disempowered public service, further damaged by unethical practices, inefficiency, and resistance to change.

He blamed past leadership for over-centralisation, politicised procurement, and a failure to uphold public trust and creativity.

Rabuka positioned the 2025–2026 budget as the second phase of the government’s long-term strategy outlined in the National Development Plan and Vision 2050, aimed at empowering Fijians through unity and reform.

He outlined the coalition government’s mission to boost economic growth, foster innovation, revive workforce morale, and expand opportunities especially for vulnerable groups in need of targeted development support.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for legislative reforms, stating that outdated laws must be reviewed or repealed to support a more efficient and inclusive system.

He reiterated that inequality and poverty must be tackled head-on, including addressing the longstanding issue of resource-rich but economically disadvantaged Indigenous Fijian communities.

Rabuka made it clear that the government is committed to leading this transformation, warning that poverty’s grip on Fiji is nearing its end.

