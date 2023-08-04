Plans to expand vocational centers

Assistant Minister for Education, Iliesa Vanawalu says there are plans to explore the expansion of vocational centres within schools across the country.

Speaking at a public consultation in Nadi, Vanawalu highlights there are 32 vocational centres attached to secondary schools, which have scopes for further development.

Vanawalu adds the initiative aims to make it easier for students to receive training and develop essential skills within their own communities.

“Currently, the traditional vocational subjects being offered at this vocational centre may be outdated and irrelevant for the modern industry. We are hoping to bring changes to these subjects, develop them to meet the need of the industry, and recognize them as we move along.”

Vanawalu says the envisioned expansion of vocational centres seek to bridge this void and provide students with a diverse range of options to pursue their passion and interests.

Fiji Higher Education Commission Chair, Steven Chand says they want the future generation to be skilled and work-ready.

Chand stresses they need to convert employees to become employers and also, be job creators, rather than job seekers and working for someone else.