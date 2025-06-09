People want direct say on issues

In recent weeks, it’s clear that people want a direct say on issues that affect them.

The Chair of the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights says that beyond the constitutional referendum, Fijians are keen to voice their opinions on other important matters.

As the Bill is taken around for public submissions, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure says the strong response shows the public’s willingness to have a direct role in shaping decisions that impact their lives.

The referendum bill was originally tabled to amend the Constitution, but now people are eager to use the consultation to raise issues that directly impact their lives, if passed.

Submissions have been mixed, but Ratu Rakuita says people want the proposed law to work in their best interests.

“There has been a big outcry that not only constitutional matters, but also other critical issues affecting the population need their voices to be heard.”

Committee member Faiyaz Koya is urging people to come forward and have their say, describing it as one of the most important bills before the country.

The committee aims to table the bill during the April Parliament sitting. If passed, it would create a new pathway for constitutional change, allowing people to vote on amendments whenever necessary.

