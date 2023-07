Parliament discussing alleged attack against PM

FijiFirst MP Ketan Lal and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Parliament is currently suspended for 30 minutes for members to discuss a point of order raised against FijiFirst MP Ketan Lal.

The Point of Order was raised by the government leader in parliament, Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya claims that Lal made some direct remarks against Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

She claims that Lal made allegations that an increase in crime is linked to the Prime Minister.

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu decided to suspend budget debate for 30 minutes and allow members to discuss what was raised.