Parliament condemns temple attack

Parliament has condemned the attack on the Samabula Shiv Mandir, calling it a cruel act that hurt the country’s unity.

Speaker Filimone Jitoko said the temple break-in was sheer vandalism that brought nothing but pain.

He warned it could undo years of work to build peace among Fiji’s many cultures and faiths.

Jitoko also reminded MPs of the late Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara’s message that people of all races and religions must stand together in unity.

A 28-year-old man has been charged. Police say he was caught at the scene and taken for a mental check before being charged with sacrilege.

