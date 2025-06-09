Outdated legislation hindering decisions, says Solicitor-General

[Photo/file]

Laws dating back decades are still shaping decisions today and the Solicitor-General is urgently calling for a legislative reform.

Ropate Green says some laws dating back to the 1960s are still being applied, despite no longer reflecting current government operations or modern realities.

He highlighted this during the Legislative and Policy Training.

Article continues after advertisement

The Solicitor-General says outdated legislation can complicate decision-making and create inconsistencies when new laws are introduced.

“Because all the legislations you’re correct, yes, are related. To ensure that when we bring a bill forward, it sits harmoniously with other legislations. It’s not in contradiction with other legislations.”

Green stresses the need for ministries to work closely with legal drafters to ensure legislation aligns with current policies and institutions.

“Identify which legislations are outdated and which legislations are not being used. And determine whether we need to keep them or repeal them, take them out of the networks.”

He adds that proper scoping is essential before drafting new bills, as laws are often interconnected and changes to one Act can affect several others.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.