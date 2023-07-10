Opposition Leader questions budget allocations

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has labelled some of the allocations in the 2023–24 National Budget as not of priority and believes they can be reconsidered.

Seruiratu says one is the University of the South Pacific grant as he believes that, in the name of good governance and transparency, a proper investigation should be done at the insitution.

He says the $5 million allocated to the Public Works Department can be redeployed elsewhere as the Republic of Fiji Military Force engineers are ready to take over the responsibility.

He adds the removal of tax from water bottling companies is another issue.

“In 2010, when the Bainimarama government came in, they were already on a 13-year tax holiday. 13-year tax holiday. Mr. Speaker, sir, Fiji Water claimed that they were operating at a loss. Mr. Speaker, sir, what is happening here is connected to everything else.”

Seruiratu claims there is less economics and more politics.

The Opposition Leader hopes the priorities will not focus on politics but on the needs of the nation.