Fuel spill raises environmental concerns in Suva Harbour

A fuel spill reported early this morning has raised serious environmental concerns in Suva Harbour, with fears growing over potential damage to marine life and nearby reefs.

The spill was first observed at around 5:30am by environmentalist and climate change advocate Reverend James Bhagwan, who was along the Suva waterfront at the time and captured the incident on video.

Bhagwan raised the alarm on social media after noticing a visible oil slick while paddleboarding, drawing attention to what he described as a clear and spreading contamination.

Article continues after advertisement

Footage shared by Bhagwan shows the slick extending from the harbour beacon near the China Club area towards the Nawanada Reef, an area known for its marine biodiversity.

Environmentalists warn that even relatively small oil spills can have serious and long-lasting impacts on marine ecosystems, including coral reefs and fish habitats.

At this stage, the source of the spill remains unknown, and no official information has been released regarding containment or clean-up efforts.

FBC News has sought comment from the Ministry of Environment and is awaiting a response.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.