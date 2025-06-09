OHS Inspector in Ferris wheel incident granted bail

Two years after the tragic death of a 21-year-old woman in a Ferris wheel accident, a occupational health and safety officer has been taken to task for alleged negligence.

Thirty-four-year old Ashneel Nath has been charged with one count of manslaughter arising from breach of duty and was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

In June 2023, a 21-year-old woman fell from the ride, resulting in her death, while a mother and daughter were also injured.

The Ferris wheel was alleged to have picked up speed, causing the operator to lose control.

At the first court appearance today, the State requested strict bail conditions, including cash bail, the surrender of Nath’s passport, provision of two sureties, and a non-interference order for witnesses.

However, the Defence argued that Nath had been cooperative since the start of the investigation.

The defense informed the court that Nath voluntarily presented himself to police yesterday.

Nath was granted non-cash bail of $1,000, with sureties bonded.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court and will be called again on November 21.

