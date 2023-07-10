No effort from previous government says Gavoka

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka

The FijiFirst government never made an effort to move the country forward in the last 16 years, claims Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka says the sad truth is that the previous government only left over nine million dollars in debt for the coalition government to inherit.

Gavoka also claims that the FijiFirst government caused the increase in the cost of living and that a fragile supply chain and poor financial management by them have cost Fijians a lot.

“For the last decade and a half, at almost every sitting, they claimed they were inheriting a failed public system, but in those years, honorable speaker, you would think they made an effort to move this nation forward, but they did not.”

Gavoka says the nearly $10 billion debt is almost the size of an economy and about a quarter of this budget, which is affecting the services that the coalition government plans to provide.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the government, with its proper management and strong recovery of the tourism sector, forecasts eight percent economic growth as the economy slowly moves to pre-pandemic levels.