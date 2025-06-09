New water plan

Staffing for water treatment plants is a key priority in the 2025–2026 national budget, says Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

A sum of $38 million has been allocated to address high turnover in technical roles.

A Job Evaluation Exercise is now underway to improve retention and strengthen service delivery.

Tuisawau points out that infrastructure remains a central pillar of the new budget, with $31.7 million allocated for the Fiji Roads Authority’s Capital Access Program.

This includes 28.6 kilometers of road upgrades in the West, works in Tailevu South and the Rewa Delta, 8.5 kilometers of improvements in the East, and 45 kilometres in the North.

An additional $3 million has been earmarked for general road improvements including upgrades to the Vunikura Jetty.

The Public Works Department will also receive $4.5 million to enhance rural roads.

For energy access, $8.8 million has been set aside to expand solar home systems and carry out much-needed maintenance in rural areas.

Tuisawau also announced the creation of the Resource Owners Development Fund to ensure landowners benefit directly from national infrastructure development.

The fund will support compensation, energy connections, roadworks and community infrastructure such as village halls.

To counter increasing costs in the maritime areas, $300,000 has been allocated to subsidise freight for housing materials.

He further revealed that a $3 million grant has been secured to repair floodgates and weirs in Tailevu South and Rewa, which are critical to managing flood risks in the region.

Thousands of Suva residents are also expected to benefit from a new Coanda Screen being installed at Savura Dam to improve water quality.

Tuisawau states these efforts build on two major ongoing water projects,the Princess Road Infrastructure Project and the Tamavua Water Supplementary Treatment Plant which is aimed at ending years of persistent water disruptions in Suva and Lami.

