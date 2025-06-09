New tractor supports semi-commercial farming in Vunivutu

Farmers in Vunivutu Village, Macuata, are set to expand their agricultural activities after receiving a new tractor through the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways’ Farm Mechanisation Programme.

The tractor has been allocated to the Mataqali Walana Cooperative, which is transitioning from subsistence to semi-commercial farming. The cooperative was established in January and currently has 15 members.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna says the tractor is a long-term investment aimed at empowering farmers to better utilise their land.

He says mechanised farming reduces labour demands and land preparation costs, while allowing farmers to cultivate larger areas and diversify crop production.

Minister Tunabuna stressed that government assistance must be matched by strong cooperation among members to ensure the equipment is used effectively and sustainably.

The cooperative plans to develop 10 acres of idle land, with rice production as the initial focus, followed by pineapple and root crops.

Yavusa leader Salacieli Vosamosi says the tractor will significantly reduce manual labour, improve productivity and help the group move towards commercial farming.

He adds the cooperative will ensure proper management of the machinery and continue working closely with ministry officers to improve farming practices.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is encouraging farmers to form cooperatives and participate in government programmes aimed at boosting food security, increasing productivity and improving rural livelihoods.

