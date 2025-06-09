New ShopPlus hub to empower Nalawa community

The newly opened ShopPlus complex in Nalawa, Ra is expected to boost local business activity while empowering the surrounding community.

Raj Group owner George Shiu Raj says the development is designed to encourage long-term thinking, inspiring people to grow businesses, invest in education and plan for the future.

He says ShopPlus will serve as a hub for collaboration, skill-sharing and entrepreneurship, creating a space where commerce, learning and community spirit can thrive side by side.

Article continues after advertisement

Raj adds that the complex will help strengthen livelihoods, promote learning opportunities and foster a culture of forward-thinking across the region.

Assistant Minister for Justice Ratu Josaia Niudamu says the project highlights the untapped potential of Ra, describing it as a strong show of confidence in the division and its people.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.